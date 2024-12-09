Little Moons & Kettering Jobcentre team up to host in-house job fair for their 200 employees

Little Moons in Kettering, the mochi ice cream manufacturer was set to close at the end of December 2024 with 200 staff at risk.

Swift action from the DWP Rapid Response Service, their HR Business Partner Jane Carr and Kettering Jobcentre Plus Employer Advisers Adriano Cicceri and Sarah Passam worked in collaboration to host an onsite job fair for all their employees on the 4th December with 16 employers and 8 providers committed to attend offering full wraparound support for these employees.

Live vacancies with GXO Wellingborough, Fox Resourcing, Echo Personnel, TeamWork Partnership, Morrisons/Mytons Thrapston, Pertemps, Tato, BakeAway, MM Flowers, Staffline, Eurokey, Verani, Compleat, Tresham College and the Civil Service secured and registered 143 interviews, 15 interviewed on the day already booked to a second interview meaning most of those employees who attended had guaranteed interviews with the prospect of continued work elsewhere across the county.

Bespoke providers ensured all the needs were met for those facing redundancy for training, employability and redundancy support involving The Learning Centre and Tresham College, National Careers Service delivered by Workpays , Learning and Skills Academy, Citizen Advice for debt advice, Accommodation Concern housing queries, Kettering MIND for mental health support and Jobcentre Plus for supporting making claims to benefits, pension credit, Find a Job matching service, Disability Employment Advisers advising on Disability Confident, Access to Work and jobcentre Work Coaches supporting Little Moons employee’s finding work.

DWP Employer Advisers

Jane Carr said ‘It’s been amazing to have the business’s in and around Kettering support our employees with finding new roles. This Jobs Fair was put together at such short notice it really has been a very quick turn around and I thank everyone involved.

We have had a large number of our employees return today and it has been wonderful to see them again. Any new employer will be lucky to have this team. There is a big Thank you to go out to DWP for their support in helping enable this event.’

Kettering Jobcentre Employers Advisers said ‘We want to thank all our local employers and providers we currently work with for their prompt call to action supporting this event and ensuring that where possible, employees of Little Moons will quickly move into other work’’.

If any employers need help to recruit to their vacancies or support with redundancies please contact your local job centre Employer Advisers

or

for more information.