Little Moons' Kettering factory looks set to close less than a year after it opened

The Little Moons factory at Cransley Park, Kettering, has been open for less than a year. Image: Little Moons/ National World

Bosses at ice-cream factory that opened earlier this year have told workers that the plant in Kettering is likely to close.

Little Moons opened their doors at Cransley Park only a few months ago but yesterday (Thursday, November 14) workers were told their jobs are now at risk following a ‘robust assessment’ of the business.

The company is Europe’s biggest producer of ‘mochi’ – small balls of gelato ice cream wrapped in rice flour dough.

After huge growth in the past four years thanks to viral posts on Tik Tok, the product was introduced into supermarkets including Morrisons Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose, Tesco, Booths, Ocado and Co-Op.

And in late 2023 the company announced it was opening a new 50,000 square foot factory at Cransley Park which it said would be ‘integral’ to its growth plans.

It is not known how many workers are affected by the news. Many of them are thought to be agency staff. The company told this newspaper it will carry out a formal consultation before making a final decision.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “Little Moons led a robust assessment of its business to ensure operational efficiency that will facilitate a stable and profitable future.

“This has resulted in proposed structural changes across the whole business: how we go to market, manufacture and support the business. And this does include exploring the viability of shutting down the factory in Kettering and consolidating its operations back into Park Royal and Wembley.

“These proposals may lead to job losses and staff affected by the proposal have been informed and are being formally consulted before any final decision is taken. “We understand the uncertainty and impact that this will have on the people in our team. We are committed to an open and fair consultation process that will happen at pace to give people the clarity they need and deserve. We will look to mitigate for redundancy risk by not backfilling vacant roles where they exist or giving people the opportunity to consider new roles.

“We are optimistic about the future growth prospects of Little Moons and these proposed changes will help us to realise that success.”