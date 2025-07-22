Leading Northamptonshire holiday resort marks one year under new ownership with launch of new sensory room

Billing Aquadrome was acquired by Meadow Bay Villages in 2024 and over the past year has invested in a £17 million regenerating programme, demonstrating the company’s unwavering commitment to the resort and the local Northamptonshire community.

The Zen Den is an exciting development and the latest facility to be introduced at Billing Aquadrome, part of the recent £5 million investment made cross the park which has included new platinum accommodation, the Azure Horizons glamping pods and the new luxury waterside Lake Club.

A carefully designed sensory room, The Zen Den is filled with interactive and calming features that support children with autism, ADHD, sensory processing disorders, and other additional needs. It’s a place where children can explore, self-regulate, and enjoy a moment of peace in a stress-free setting whilst enjoying a family holiday.

The £17 million regeneration programme at Billing Aquadrome has also included significant investment in swimming facilities and eateries, including the new Fountain Splash Lido and the new Willow Lakes aquapark.

Newly introduced facilities also include a BMX pump track, fun football facilities, Himalayan Adventure Golf Course and an Adventure Island which features activities such as Bushcraft Skills, Den building, nature forensics and much more.

Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive, Meadow Bay Villages, said: “In just our first year of ownership, we have focused our multi-million-pound regeneration of Billing on creating an inclusive, family-friendly leisure experiences that offer all generations – whatever their needs or abilities – the opportunity to enjoy a well-earned break from the pressures of daily life. We believe this approach will not only help establish Billing as a leading family resort for short break holidays and holiday home ownership but also introduce a refreshed and distinctive way to experience British holidays.

“We are delighted to be opening our new state-of-the-art sensory room at Billing Aquadrome as many families are unable to holiday due to a lack of facilities available for children with sensory needs. Located at the heart of our holiday park, slightly away from the hustle and bustle, The Zen Den offers a peaceful retreat for families who need a quiet, relaxing environment. Whether your child benefits from sensory stimulation or simply needs a tranquil space to unwind, our dedicated facility will offer that much needed space.

“This new facility encapsulates our ethos as a company committed to serving the diverse needs of families and making it possible for all to enjoy that much needed break from everyday life. Our programme of investment not only reinforces our progressive commitment to the resort but also to the local Northamptonshire community, supporting employment opportunities and the local economy.”

Creating the Zen Den at Billing was the brainchild of Chief Operating Officer, James Flynn who recognised the need for such an important space for families whilst on holiday. James was inspirational in bringing the initiative to life.

James Flynn, Chief Operating Officer, Meadow Bay Villages, said: “I am really passionate about launching the Zen Den at Billing Aquadrome because I believe everyone deserves a space where they can feel calm, safe, and included. My wife, Kym, who works with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), has been a huge inspiration, her insight and encouragement meant the world.

“It’s been an enormous team effort to deliver the sensory room and I’m also incredibly grateful to Vicky, from our central Holidays team, who embraced the idea with real heart and worked tirelessly to bring it to life. Sensory design specialists, Rhino went above and beyond during the design process, bringing a wealth of experience and ideas to the table. We now have a bespoke sensory room that offers a blend of interactive and calming features from music therapy to soothing colours and fibre optics, allowing many families that much needed space whilst on holiday.”

Billing Aquadrome now also offers a range of new accommodation for all holiday budgets and requirements from platinum caravans with hot tubs, to dog friendly lodges and luxury glamping pods with BBQ areas.

An investment in the entertainment offering at Billing Aquadrome has also been made, with specialist entertainment team ‘THE TRIBE’ being resident at the resort during the peak-season. Entertainment on offer now includes an action-packed programme of activities with incredible live performances, family-friendly fun and unforgettable moments.

Located in the beautiful Nene Valley, in the heart of Northamptonshire, Billing Aquadrome is set within 235 acres of stunning scenery with lakes, rivers, canal side location, and a marina.