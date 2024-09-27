Leading Corby estate agent expands with addition of new sales and lettings consultant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced sales and lettings consultant, Tracey Joyce, has joined the team at Belvoir to help support in the expansion of its sales and lettings departments.

With a wealth of experience in both sales and lettings, Tracey’s appointment adds to an already strong team at Belvoir’s George Street office in Corby, which is renowned for its exceptional customer service and friendly staff.

From a young age, Tracey aspired to work in the property industry. In 2014 she achieved her dream by starting as a lettings negotiator and has advanced in both lettings and sales during her ten years in the industry.

“As a child I always used to dream about working in property and it’s a job that I really enjoy,” said Tracey. “Being able to give our customers the personal touch and best service is really important to me. My favourite part of my role is being able to help first time buyers find their first home.”

Tracey Joyce joins the Belvoir team to support in the expansion of its sales and lettings department

In her daily role, Tracey handles a variety of tasks, including lettings inspections, valuations for both lettings and sales, and property updates to assist the branch manager.

Belvoir Corby managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “Due to the success of the team, we needed to expand our department which is why we have welcomed Tracey to the Belvoir team.

“She has extensive experience within both sales and lettings and her passion for property really shines through. Having her on board strengthens the team even further.

“If you’re looking to sell your home or need any help searching for the perfect property, drop in and speak to Tracey or another member of our experienced team.”

For more information on Belvoir, visit www.belvoir.co.uk/offices/corby or call 01536 261666.