Law firm expands with opening of new base in Corby

A leading law firm is expanding its East Midlands operations with the opening of a new office in Corby.

Bray & Bray has moved into premises at the Corby Enterprise Centre in a bid to meet new demand for its corporate, property and private client services.

Tim Gladdle, senior partner and head of corporate and commercial law, said: “The Corby market presents a significant opportunity for our corporate and private client teams.

“Corby is set to play a significant part in Bray & Bray’s ambitious plans for growth.

“It is particularly exciting to be at the forefront of this latest step in the firm’s wider expansion plans.

He added: “The area has some fantastic businesses and is also an important logistics and storage hub.

“It has excellent transport links to London, demand for housing is growing and there is ongoing regeneration of the town centre.

“The move is an important step in expanding our regional footprint, and supports our ambition to become the law firm of choice in Leicestershire and beyond.”

The company has offices in Leicester, Market Harborough and Hinckley, with 11 partners and 100 plus staff.