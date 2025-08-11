Landmark Northampton buildings come on to the market

A landmark municipal building at the heart of Northampton town centre has come on to the property market.

Property consultancy Vail Williams has been instructed to dispose of Northampton Guildhall Extension in St Giles’ Street.

The firm is also marketing three other prominent buildings in the town centre – Northampton County Hall’s Constabulary Block and Centre Block, plus Judges’ Lodgings.

Acting on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council, Vail Williams is inviting offers via informal tender for the long leasehold interest, with a new 250-year lease. No guide price has been disclosed.

The prominent property over six levels at 80,491 sq ft (7,477.8 sq m) and deemed surplus to council requirements, will be vacant at the time of disposal.

Offered as a mixed use opportunity, the extension has 52 underground parking spaces and is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning.

It was built in 1992, in keeping with architectural heritage, as a modern extension to the town’s historic Grade II listed Guildhall which was opened in 1864.

Currently used as office accommodation, the extension features a large central courtyard with a wraparound three-story office building.

Large open plan office floorplates are on the upper levels with raised access floors and suspended ceilings.

There are partitioned offices, meeting rooms and break out spaces, with feature windows looking into both the courtyard and out to the streets surrounding the building.

Matt Cureton, Vail Williams associate, said: “The Guildhall extension is a highly architecturally sympathetic but a modern addition to the historic Guildhall, which is very much in keeping with the architectural heritage around the historic centre of Northampton.

“Due to the stature, size and location of the property, we consider the site to have a diverse range of potential uses, such as a boutique hotel operator, an events venue, residential, restaurant, or office accommodation.”

St Giles’ Street is a short walk from the main shopping area and Market Square and within walking distance of other important landmarks in Northampton, including the main bus station and mainline railway station.

Three other nearby buildings, previously used for office accommodation are each available on a long leasehold basis

The Old Constabulary Building is a historic structure with a distinctive, traditional design, built in the early 19th century. The building has a Georgian-style façade of red brick construction, featuring symmetrical sash windows and a central doorway entrance with feature wording above, marking its historical use as a police station. There is a more modern extension to the rear and the building is currently vacant. Set on two floors with a large basement, the total space is 6,051 sq ft (562.2 sq m).

The Centre Block is set back in the courtyard of County Hall, to the rear of both the County Constabulary and the Judge’s Lodgings, accessed from Angel Street. Configured in an L shape and featuring large sash windows, it is set on three stories plus a large basement with the total space being 12,857 sq ft (1,194.6 sq m). The neighbouring property within the courtyard has already been converted to residential.

The historic Judge’s Lodgings was originally built in the 18th century, is Grade II* Listed and previously served as overnight accommodation for judges when visiting for court sessions. The building is of a traditional feel with its Georgian-style architecture and other original features, such as large sash windows, a symmetrical facade, and a stately entrance. The property comprises of four stories with a courtyard to the rear, with total space extending to 7,562 sq ft (702.6 sq m).

Northampton is England’s second largest town with a population of 249,093 and is the strategic location for many national organisations as their central hub for business.

The town has excellent rail and road communications, with hourly train services to London and road links to the M1 at Junctions 15, 15a & 16 and additionally to the A14 in the north.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.