Lambs, leaders and local business invited to come together at ‘baa-rilliant’ Chamber Spring Meeting

The lambs at Chester House

Local business representatives and stakeholders are invited to kick-start Spring at the Wellingborough and East Northants Chamber of Commerce March meeting.

This year’s event offers a unique and charming experience — an opportunity to feed lambs!

The meeting will take place on Friday, March 28, from 8:00am to 11:00am, at the historic Chester House Estate (NN8 2DH).

Attendees will have the chance to hear from three inspiring guest speakers who will share their expertise, insights and experiences, including the Chamber President.

A key highlight of the morning will be a lamb feeding experience for early risers. Attendees who wish to take part should arrive between 6:30am and 7:00am and are advised to bring a change of clothes.

Guest speakers Wendy Adams, Product Marketing Manager at Wellingborough-based Hampton Steel, one of the UK's premier manufacturers of steel wire fencing will deliver an introduction to Hampton Steel Ltd and David Gillings, employment adviser leader at JobCentre will deliver a session entitled ‘How can the Jobcentre Support my business to recruit the best talent.’

Donna French, President of the Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber Spring Meeting will provide an excellent platform for networking, collaboration and sharing ideas with some of the leading figures in the local business community providing valuable takeaways to help businesses grow and thrive.”

Tickets for Chamber members are £5 and tickets for non-members are £10. Click here to book your place or visit: https://tinyurl.com/cdr5ndyz.

The Chamber encourages all members and local business leaders to attend this important event, which is set to be both informative and engaging.

For more information on the Spring Meeting or any future Chamber events, visit: https://wencc.co.uk/