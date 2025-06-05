Lamb & Holmes Solicitors funds a month of gift packs for The Lewis Foundation

A generous donation to The Lewis Foundation from Lamb & Holmes Solicitors, a law firm based in Kettering and Corby, has funded a full month’s supply of free gift packs for adult cancer patients receiving treatment at Kettering General Hospital’s Centenary Ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership comes after two members of the Lamb & Holmes team had family members receive The Lewis Foundation gift packs while undergoing cancer treatment.

These small acts of kindness, packed with comfort items, toiletries and activities, make a big difference to patients and their families during a difficult time, with The Lewis Foundation currently providing over 2,000 gift bags every month to cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from Lamb & Holmes recently met with The Lewis Foundation team to hear more about the charity’s work and the impact their support would have. The gift packs, which are offered completely free to patients thanks to donations like these, are a lifeline for many individuals facing long and isolating treatments.

A selection of the gift packs provided by The Lewis Foundation.

Janet Allen, conveyancer at Lamb & Holmes, said: “Supporting The Lewis Foundation was an easy decision for us. Some of our team have seen first-hand the emotional and practical impact the charity’s gift packs had on their loved ones and we wanted to do what we could to help. They do such amazing work and provide such valuable support and we’re very glad to be able to help.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “It means the world to us that Lamb & Holmes Solicitors chose to give back after seeing the impact of our gift packs. Their donation has helped us to provide comfort and relief to patients in Kettering General’s Centenary Ward this month. Without donations such as this, our work simply wouldn’t be possible.”

The Lewis Foundation offers corporate sponsorship opportunities for individuals and businesses looking to make a difference. Sponsorship can support gift packs for a week, month, quarter or even a full year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamb & Holmes is also running a free-to-enter photo competition ‘The Great Lambscape’ via its website at the moment. For more information, visit lambandholmes.com/competition/

Lorraine Lewis receiving the donation from some of the team at Lamb & Holmes.

For any other businesses interested in partnering with The Lewis Foundation, please get in touch via email [email protected] or for more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.