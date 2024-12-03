Kori Construction has been named as one of the fastest growing firms in the Midlands and East of England by the 2024 uk fast growth index

Kori Construction has been recognised as the fastest-growing Construction, Building, and Property Services Firm in the Midlands and East of England by the UK Fast Growth Index for 2024, the programme which identifies the fastest-growing companies in the UK.

This achievement underlines Kori's significant impact on its market and its capacity for growth and innovation. Whilst fast growth firms represent a small fraction of all companies, they contribute to a significant proportion of new jobs in the UK economy every year. They are also often at the cutting edge in their respective industries, bringing innovative products, services, and processes to the market and, as a result, make a tremendous contribution to the UK economy.

About the UK Fast Growth Index

The UK Fast Growth Index identifies the fifty fastest-growing companies in seven regions and nations namely London, the Midlands and the East of England, the North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England and Wales. As one of the 350 firms identified through the lists, Kori Construction contributed to the 2024 UK Fast Growth Index’s collective turnover increase of £9.6 billion between 2021 and 2023 and the creation of 24,000 new jobs in two years.

Kori Construction Board of Directors at the UK Fast Growth Index

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder UK Fast Growth Index said:

“The UK Fast Growth Index demonstrates how a small number of fast growing firms such as Kori can make a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology.

This small group of businesses that grow quickly continue to play a significant role in driving economic growth. They create jobs and contribute to the economic development of the communities in which they are based. By highlighting the success of these companies across a range of sectors, the UK Fast Growth Index emphasises the importance of supporting and nurturing the private sector in every nation and region of the UK”.

This year’s UK Fast Growth Index list is in partnership with UBS Wealth Management, the world’s leading and truly global wealth manager.

Chris Oliver, Head of High Net Worth at UBS Global Wealth Management said:

“UBS has a long history in advising and connecting business owners and entrepreneurs in the UK and helping them unlock potential throughout their journey. It is this exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and level of talent and innovation that drives job creation and growth but most crucially also inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs across the UK. As the lead sponsor of this year’s UK Fast Growth Index, UBS is looking forward to following and supporting these businesses as they go from strength to strength.”

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director at Kori Construction said:

"We’re absolutely delighted to be named as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Midlands and East of England by the UK Fast Growth Index for 2024.

"The accolade recognises financial performance, but it also highlights our innovation and commitment to creating social and economic value within the local community.

"We continually strive to deliver social value to all the areas we operate in through our social value action plans, ensuring that the economic benefits of the project are felt throughout the region. This is very important to us."

Diverse Range of Businesses

The UK Fast Growth Index features companies from various sectors, adding to the diversity of the UK economy. Kori, with its focus in the construction industry and specifically the care sector, is part of this varied business landscape.