Kettering's top businesses crowned at awards ceremony

Category Sponsor Angela Turton from Action Coach Oakham and Kettering presents the Business of the Year Award to winners Bee Cool ACS of Northfield Avenue in Kettering together with Event Sponsor Tyler Morris from the Kettering Ritz Complex

Firms from across the area were recognised at the Kettering Business Awards ceremony on Friday night (October 8)

The third annual event saw the district's top companies walk away from the stage at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa with awards from ten categories.

Led by MC Damian Cox from Big Bopper Entertainment, the event was opened by Rob Webb from Kettering Street Pastors who were the charity receiving the proceeds of the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team working hard behind the scenes for this year’s Kettering Awards. Left to Right: MC Damian Cox, Shaun Weed (both Big Bopper Entertainment), Marie Baker (Headline Sponsor from Poppy Design Studio), Simon Cox (Founder of Kettering Business Network and Kettering Awards), Kris Malde (Event Sponsor from The Kettering Ritz Complex), Kerry Bate (Polka Dot Events), Councillors Scott and Eve Edwards, Mayor and Mayoress of Kettering.

Those at the event then heard from Kettering mayor Cllr Scott Edwards and event sponsor Kris Malde from the Kettering Ritz Complex.

There was also a special presentation to Damian Cox to recognise his hard work in leading the #savewicksteed fundraising campaign last year which raised in excess of £160,000 and Kettering Business Network leader Simon Cox to recognise his work within the business community and support in the Covid pandemic.

Simon Cox said: “It was great to see businesses recognised locally at the Kettering Awards 2021, especially after not being able to hold the event last year.

"It has certainly been a hard year for businesses locally with the uncertain and ever changing environment we’ve all been experiencing and Friday provided the opportunity to enjoy ourselves as a business community and recognise small businesses locally.”

The full list of winners, runners-up and finalists are below:

Start Up Business of the Year sponsored by AM Labels

Winner - The Refill Van

Runner-up - Dot & Stripe

Finalists - NewWave Events, Happy Tents Sleepovers & Events, Claws Couture, Just Desserts

Health & Fitness Business of the Year sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors

Winner - Ironstone Wellbeing Centre

Runner-up - Next Step Podiatry

Hair and Beauty Business of the Year sponsored by Hair by DG

Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough

Runner-up -Juncti8n Hair and Beauty

Finalists - Allure Hairdressing, The Hair Studio, No 19 Wellness and Beauty

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Business Times

Winner - Toy Box Kettering

Runner-up - Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Finalists - Green & Tidy, Wendy Lou’s Tearoom, Next Step Podiatry, Sarah Franklin Solicitors, jmm PR, Just Desserts, Allure Hairdressing, Best 4 U Mortgages, Refill Van, MamaBabyBliss, Premier Wood Flooring, Northampton Grocer, Callahan Creations, Sew Special Soft Furnishings.

Food & Drink Business of the Year sponsored by Bee Cool ACS

Winner - The R Inn Bar & Grill

Runner-up - Casa Di Roma

Finalists - Billionaires, Kettering Cod, Just Desserts, Rifle Band Club

Digital Business of the Year sponsored by HSBC

Winner - Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Runner-up - Northampton Grocer

Retailer of the Year sponsored by Michael Beddall & Co

Winner - The Bean Hive

Runner-up - Time 2 Celebrate

Employer of the Year sponsored by Wilson Browne

Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough

Runner-up - The R Inn Bar & Grill

Finalists - Sarah Franklin Solicitors, Michael Beddall & Co

Business of the Year sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering

Winner - Bee Cool ACS

Runner-up - AM Labels

Finalist - Elm Bank Care Home Kettering

Covid Special Recognition Award for 2021 sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses

Winner - The Kettering Ritz Complex

Runner-up - The Northampton Grocer