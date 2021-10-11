Kettering's top businesses crowned at awards ceremony
Winners across ten categories picked up their awards on Friday
Firms from across the area were recognised at the Kettering Business Awards ceremony on Friday night (October 8)
The third annual event saw the district's top companies walk away from the stage at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa with awards from ten categories.
Led by MC Damian Cox from Big Bopper Entertainment, the event was opened by Rob Webb from Kettering Street Pastors who were the charity receiving the proceeds of the evening.
Those at the event then heard from Kettering mayor Cllr Scott Edwards and event sponsor Kris Malde from the Kettering Ritz Complex.
There was also a special presentation to Damian Cox to recognise his hard work in leading the #savewicksteed fundraising campaign last year which raised in excess of £160,000 and Kettering Business Network leader Simon Cox to recognise his work within the business community and support in the Covid pandemic.
Simon Cox said: “It was great to see businesses recognised locally at the Kettering Awards 2021, especially after not being able to hold the event last year.
"It has certainly been a hard year for businesses locally with the uncertain and ever changing environment we’ve all been experiencing and Friday provided the opportunity to enjoy ourselves as a business community and recognise small businesses locally.”
The full list of winners, runners-up and finalists are below:
Start Up Business of the Year sponsored by AM Labels
Winner - The Refill Van
Runner-up - Dot & Stripe
Finalists - NewWave Events, Happy Tents Sleepovers & Events, Claws Couture, Just Desserts
Health & Fitness Business of the Year sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors
Winner - Ironstone Wellbeing Centre
Runner-up - Next Step Podiatry
Hair and Beauty Business of the Year sponsored by Hair by DG
Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough
Runner-up -Juncti8n Hair and Beauty
Finalists - Allure Hairdressing, The Hair Studio, No 19 Wellness and Beauty
Small Business of the Year sponsored by Business Times
Winner - Toy Box Kettering
Runner-up - Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
Finalists - Green & Tidy, Wendy Lou’s Tearoom, Next Step Podiatry, Sarah Franklin Solicitors, jmm PR, Just Desserts, Allure Hairdressing, Best 4 U Mortgages, Refill Van, MamaBabyBliss, Premier Wood Flooring, Northampton Grocer, Callahan Creations, Sew Special Soft Furnishings.
Food & Drink Business of the Year sponsored by Bee Cool ACS
Winner - The R Inn Bar & Grill
Runner-up - Casa Di Roma
Finalists - Billionaires, Kettering Cod, Just Desserts, Rifle Band Club
Digital Business of the Year sponsored by HSBC
Winner - Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
Runner-up - Northampton Grocer
Retailer of the Year sponsored by Michael Beddall & Co
Winner - The Bean Hive
Runner-up - Time 2 Celebrate
Employer of the Year sponsored by Wilson Browne
Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough
Runner-up - The R Inn Bar & Grill
Finalists - Sarah Franklin Solicitors, Michael Beddall & Co
Business of the Year sponsored by Action Coach Oakham & Kettering
Winner - Bee Cool ACS
Runner-up - AM Labels
Finalist - Elm Bank Care Home Kettering
Covid Special Recognition Award for 2021 sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses
Winner - The Kettering Ritz Complex
Runner-up - The Northampton Grocer
Finalists - The Shack Food Project, One Day Otis, Elaine Ashby, Sew Special Soft Furnishing, Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts, Michael Beddall & Co