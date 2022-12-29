Kettering's Thorndale care home recognised at annual Shaw Star Awards 2022

A Kettering care home has been recognised for its outstanding contribution during the past year at the annual Shaw Star Awards 2022.

The 13th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony took place at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire last month and was hosted by Paul Sinha, best known for his regular appearances on ITV’s ‘The Chase’.

Thorndale care home in Kettering was awarded the Carehome.co.uk award.

Carehome.co.uk is a reviews site for care homes where residents, relatives and friends can rate the homes based on the quality of care and support services, staff, catering, cleanliness, safety and value for money.

Service manager Heidi Brown said: “We take great pride as a team in putting the needs of our residents at the focal point of everything that I do, so to be recognised with this high rating and award is fantastic.”

The team at Thorndale was one of seven award winners who were recognised at the event, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members across Shaw’s 61 UK facilities.

Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, said: “The Shaw Star Awards are always the highlight of our calendar and this year’s event was no exception.

"The quality of submissions was fantastic and it was – as always – hard to pick a winner from the extremely talented pool of finalists.