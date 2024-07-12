Kettering's popular pink shop set for new name and owner as founder prepares for retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular mini department store in Kettering will soon have a new name and owner as its founder gets set to retire.

The Bean Hive was opened in 2018 by Davina Parkhouse, bringing multiple independent traders together under one roof at the colourful pink shop.

But next month Davina, known as Bean, is handing over the reins to shop manager Katie Humphreys and the High Street store will then change its name to ‘That Pink Shop’.

Davina said: "Originally, I planned to run the shop for three years and then retire but the disastrous Covid years put paid to that plan. I am not sure that people realise quite the effect those years had on small businesses. We went from a thriving company to basically having to start again with unwelcome debts.

Davina (left) with new owner Katie

"I believe that generally we are still seeing the costly effects of those years and it’s why so many small shops, bars and restaurants are closing. It has never been so important to support local and independent, it really is use it or lose it.

“It feels like my work is done. Whilst it has been a true labour of love, the rest of Team Bean and I put a ridiculous amount of effort into making and running a shop as fun and busy as The Bean Hive and it leaves little time for life. Leaving was always going to be a difficult decision. Running the shop has been a wonderful experience and I love the shop, the traders, the staff and the customers, it really has become such an amazing supportive community.

“I never wanted to just sell the shop to strangers. We built something really special and I wanted to preserve the legacy and continue for our traders and loyal customers. I am delighted that the shop will be continuing in the capable hands of Katie who has been a trader for six years and is also one of the shop managers. Katie is full of energy and ideas and I have no doubt that together with her family she will continue to grow the shop and that it will remain Kettering’s most marvellous shop.”

The shop aimed to bring something fresh to Kettering’s High Street and has something new every day to tempt shoppers, picking up a number of local retail awards and even a prestigious national “Greats” award – the retail Oscars.

Davina said that part of the reason she is retiring is that she will be exactly five years younger than her mother when she died and is mindful that she never got to retire or do the things she planned.

She’s now off to have adventures, go travelling, spend more time in Cornwall, drink cocktails by the sea and ‘just live life’.

She said: “I have lived in Kettering most of my life and it has been wonderful to bring such an unusual, quirky shop to the town. Most of our customers tell us it is their favourite shop.

"I have always been a shopper and I have been very influenced by thriving High Streets of independent shops. My favourite thing anyone ever said about the shop is that we ‘out-Brightoned Brighton’.”

To make room for new stock lines the shop will be having a very big pink clearance sale starting at 10am on Saturday, August 3.

Davina’s final day at the shop will be on August 31 where people can say goodbye and enjoy pink fizz and cake.

The shop will be relaunching as ‘That Pink Shop’ on September 5 with an official grand opening on September 7.

New owner Katie, who will be taking over the helm with husband Aladdin, said: “After trading in The Bean Hive for six years as well as managing the shop for the past couple of years, I am thrilled to take over such a fabulous shop with my family.

“The current traders are staying with us and we will also be bringing loads of new stock lines in. We will also have space for some new traders be it a shelf or larger areas. Handmade or unusual will be preferred. Please email [email protected] with a brief description of what you sell and photos.

"We can’t wait for the relaunch of the new shop and bring our exciting shopping experience to Kettering High Street.”