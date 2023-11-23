News you can trust since 1897
Kettering's High Street set for sweet addition with new bubble tea and desserts store

They’re taking on the unit last occupied by Baguettaway
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
A new shop specialising in bubble tea and sweet treats is set to open in Kettering’s High Street.

Work is ongoing at the unit last occupied by Baguettaway, which will soon become Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts.

It’s owned by two friends who are hoping to open the store in January.

A sign has gone up in the unit's windowA sign has gone up in the unit's window
A sign has gone up in the unit's window

They’ll sell a variety of fruit teas and milk teas with chewy flavoured tapioca pearls, as well as desserts such as crepes, doughnuts, macarons, brownies and cinnamon rolls.

The shop is expected to create at least four new jobs.

A spokesman for Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts said: "We are very excited to open.

"We’ve not seen anywhere else selling bubble tea here and we know the quality of our product.”

