Kettering's High Street set for sweet addition with new bubble tea and desserts store
A new shop specialising in bubble tea and sweet treats is set to open in Kettering’s High Street.
Work is ongoing at the unit last occupied by Baguettaway, which will soon become Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts.
It’s owned by two friends who are hoping to open the store in January.
They’ll sell a variety of fruit teas and milk teas with chewy flavoured tapioca pearls, as well as desserts such as crepes, doughnuts, macarons, brownies and cinnamon rolls.
The shop is expected to create at least four new jobs.
A spokesman for Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts said: "We are very excited to open.
"We’ve not seen anywhere else selling bubble tea here and we know the quality of our product.”