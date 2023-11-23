Kettering's High Street set for sweet addition with new bubble tea and desserts store

They’re taking on the unit last occupied by Baguettaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new shop specialising in bubble tea and sweet treats is set to open in Kettering’s High Street.

Work is ongoing at the unit last occupied by Baguettaway, which will soon become Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s owned by two friends who are hoping to open the store in January.

A sign has gone up in the unit's window

They’ll sell a variety of fruit teas and milk teas with chewy flavoured tapioca pearls, as well as desserts such as crepes, doughnuts, macarons, brownies and cinnamon rolls.

The shop is expected to create at least four new jobs.

A spokesman for Wicked Bubble Tea and Desserts said: "We are very excited to open.