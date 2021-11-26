Kettering voice and arts academy expands into new premises

Directors Beccy Hurrell and Lindsey Atkins

A Kettering firm which helps people sing and perform has a new home after expanding into The Yards.

Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Limited has gone from having one studio to a bespoke dance studio with specialist dance floor, music studio and a community core that will be able to rented for local community and arts groups.

Alongside the addition of new studio rooms, the space also offers a reception area and an office.

They're holding a launch event tomorrow (Saturday) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.30am.

Director Beccy Hurrell said: “We are so excited to be in a position to expand our services and space. We are now able to offer dance, voice, drama and art classes.

"This move has also enabled us to take on more staff, and we are looking forward to having two new teachers in January 2022 and are currently recruiting through the Kickstart Scheme as well to help with the administrative side of the business.”

Covid-19 has hit the arts and entertainment industry hard, but Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts moved all their teaching online back in March 2020 and pivoted the whole in-person business model to a digital one.

As lockdown eased and in-person singing was allowed again the model has changed to a hybrid one.

This led to the company winning digital business of the year at this year’s Kettering Business Awards. Sessions can now be access in person, but online remains an option with many students choosing this option still.

The lockdowns also offered the firm the chance to come up with new creative ideas, including the bringing of director Lindsey Atkins, with her education background, into the business.

Lindsey said: “I am so thrilled to be a part of this company and bring in dance sessions to BHVA. We are wanting to inspire children and adults alike to find their own creativity and the joy in their lives through the arts.”