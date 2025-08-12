Kettering Town Ladies Cricket Team bowled over by sponsorship deal with award-winning Northants company

In a move to show its continued commitment in supporting the local community, an award-winning Northants company has agreed sponsorship of Kettering Town Ladies Cricket Team for a fourth consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last three years See Limited, a group holding company responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels in the UK built environment industry, has provided vital support to the Kettering Town Ladies Cricket Team via its sponsorship.

The funding means that every player receives a free playing shirt, helping to reduce the cost for new members while also allowing existing players to update their kit when needed, making the game more accessible for all while helping the women’s section continue to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kettering Town Ladies Cricket Team started out by playing softball tournaments in 2019 and has since evolved into two successful hardball cricket teams. They play on a Wednesday in a local T20 tournament, making the final for the last four consecutive years. On Sundays, the team plays in a wider-reaching 45 over competition, having been promoted in 2024 to the premier division.

Pictured are the players of Kettering Town Women’s Cricket Team wearing their sponsorship kit provided courtesy of See Limited

The team has also recently celebrated success when two of its players were selected for the Northamptonshire Women’s County squad for the 2025 season. They have since had opportunities to play at Headingly and for the Blaze XII’s, as well as playing regularly at its very own Wantage Road for home games.

Commenting on the sponsorship of the team, Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited said: “Continuing our sponsorship of Kettering Town Ladies Cricket Team for a fourth year reflects our commitment to supporting those in the community.

“Investing in local sport not only empowers athletes but it also strengthens community engagement and reinforces our dedication to fostering opportunities where we live and work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the sponsorship, player Annabelle Storer, said: “I always feel sweet pride when putting on my match shirt, it fills me with endless confidence when walking both on and off the pitch.

“The sponsorship itself creates a link between the community and the club; it gives the club a family feel and inspires me to do my best.”

For more information about Kettering Town Women’s Cricket Team, visit https://ketteringtown.play-cricket.com/Teams/301173