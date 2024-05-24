Kettering takeaway closes and hits out at 'crippling' business rates - but council rejects claim they imposed increase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council has rejected a claim that they imposed a business rates rise over a new Kettering takeaway which then shut a week after opening.

Jamie’s Food Box opened its doors on May 8, promising to serve breakfasts, super subs and more all cooked in a kitchen above the Jamie’s butcher shop in Gold Street.

By May 15 they announced their closure on social media, with a post saying that a ‘recent and substantial increase’ in business rates meant it was no longer sustainable.

But North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) say that was not the case – and that they only contacted owner Jamie Cooper for more details because changes of use need to be reported to the Government body which determines business rates charges.

Jamie (left) and Scott Tyrrell pictured before they launched Jamie's Food Box.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re sorry to hear that the decision has been taken to close this business, however it’s important to point out that currently the business rates have not increased at the premises.

“With the announcement of a new enterprise at the premises, the council contacted the business owner for further details as certain changes of use need to be reported to the Valuation Office Agency, which values properties for council tax and business rates and therefore determines the basis of the charge.

“We were then notified of the intention to discontinue with the new enterprise. No further action has been taken.”

When Jamie’s Food Box was preparing to open, butcher Jamie and head chef Scott Tyrrell said they were hoping to bring something different to the town’s takeaway scene. The closure does not affect the butcher shop, which remains open.

Speaking after the closure Jamie said: “I've always had rates and never missed a payment. I understand that the change of use within our premises might determine more rates to be paid, but I find it unnecessary for us especially for many people we bring into the town and the work we tirelessly do to ensure that we help keep a consistent footfall within Kettering.

“It has caused not only stress but worry within the business and squeezed our margins so tight that it just won’t be worth continuing with Jamie’s Food Box, which is a shame as this could have been a game-changer for Kettering.”

The original social media statement which announced the closure of Jamie’s Food Box said the decision had been made with a ‘heavy heart’ and cited the alleged increase in rates, which NNC has rejected.

The statement added: “We have cherished serving the Kettering community and are deeply grateful for your support and loyalty. Unfortunately, rising costs are making it impossible for many small businesses like ours to survive. These rate increases are crippling local enterprises, leading to a wave of closures across our town.

“This trend is damaging the local economy and eroding the unique character of Kettering. Small businesses are essential for job creation, innovation, and community spirit. Without fairer policies and greater support, more businesses will face the same fate.