Kettering social enterprise up for top national award

Alison Holland

A Kettering-based social enterprise which supports active travel has been shortlisted for a top national award.

Brightwayz has been unveiled as a finalist in the environmental category at the UK Social Enterprise Awards and will now go to a ceremony at London's iconic Guildhall on December 8.

Originally known as Brightkidz, the social enterprise was launched in 2004 after founder Alison Holland set up a ‘walking bus’ scheme at her son’s school and realised there was a need for information and resources to support walk to school schemes.

As well as running projects and programmes it has a range of active travel campaign resources - including walk to school banners and stickers. 100 per cent of profits are used to enable the social enterprise to carry out its work with schools, businesses, and organisations across the UK.

Another side of the organisation is brandmythingy.com, which sells customised promotional products to UK businesses. All the profits from this commercial arm of the organisation are fed back into supporting Brightwayz.

Founder Alison Holland said: "This is incredible news and, with the UK set to host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow later this year, we are particularly proud to be a finalist in the environment category.

“Transport is the largest source of carbon emissions in the UK and addressing this by helping people adapt their daily travel habits is so important.