Kettering retirement village joins national campaign to reshape perceptions of retirement living

For the first time, operators across the UK’s Integrated Retirement Community (IRC) sector are speaking with one voice — launching a coordinated campaign to redefine how society sees later life.

The ExtraCare Charitable Trust who operate Sunley Court a retirement scheme in Kettering are proud to be part of a major national campaign launched by ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators) in partnership with Hearst UK, the publisher behind trusted brands like Good Housekeeping, Prima, and Red.

The campaign, titled "Generation Joy", aims to raise awareness and reshape public perception of what later life can look like in an IRC — vibrant, connected, and full of opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking campaign,” said Nick Hickman, Head of Marketing at ExtraCare. “It’s a chance to show how communities like those we offer at ExtraCare can be a better way to live in later life — with independence, friendship, and support all under one roof.”

Through engaging video stories, inspiring editorial features, and targeted digital outreach, the campaign will reach millions of readers and viewers across the UK. ExtraCare residents including residents from Sunley Court will be featured in shoots and digital articles which are a part of the campaign.

This will be the first time the sector has united at a national level to promote the benefits of Integrated Retirement Communities (IRCs) — where people over 65 can live independently, with access to onsite care, amenities, and activities that foster wellbeing and social connection.

“This campaign is about shifting the focus from ageing to thriving,” said Michael Voges, Executive Director at ARCO. “People deserve to know about these positive lifestyle options as they plan for the future.”

To explore more about Integrated Retirement Communities and find a location near you, visit Generation Joy — A National Campaign to Rethink Retirement Living.