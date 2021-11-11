Kettering pub flushed with success after winning Loo of the Year award

Earl of Dalkeith, Kettering

A Kettering pub's toilets have been found to be better than bog standard after they won acclaim in the Loo of the Year Awards for 2021.

The Earl of Dalkeith in Dalkeith Place was given a platinum rating by inspectors, after judges made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all. The toilets are judged against numerous criteria including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Earl of Dalkeith, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Chantal Rondino.

Chantal said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Earl of Dalkeith have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.