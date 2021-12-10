Kettering human resources firm buys up Corby health and safety company

Greg Guilford of HR Solutions and Dean Howells of Essential

An award-winning HR services consultancy based in Kettering has made its largest acquisition to date

HR Solutions, based at Kettering Venture Park, has significantly expanded its reach in the field by bringing Essential Safety on board – a highly successful health and safety and fire safety consultancy, with a team of 12.

Essential Safety has offices in Corby and London. Its team of experienced and IOSH qualified consultants support and advise clients in a broad range of industries and sectors, including construction, education, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

The company offers a wide range of services including policy writing, risk assessments, auditing, accident investigation and a ‘competent person’ to support businesses, from SMEs to larger corporations. Essential Safety also provides CDM and principal designer services to clients, designers and contractors.

Greg Guilford, CEO of HR Solutions, said: “Essential Safety has an excellent reputation in the Health and Safety sector due to the expert knowledge of its consultants and its dedication to clients.

“As a result of this, the company has secured larger corporate clients, as well as working with SMEs. The company’s 25 years’ experience and its expertise compliments HR Solutions’ offering, having recently launched its Health and Safety division in 2020.

“This is a great opportunity to work with a like-minded business that has service delivery and client satisfaction at the heart of what they do.”

The acquisition is HR Solutions’ fifth over the past six years. In 2015 the company merged with Business Human Resources Solutions, followed by the acquisition of HR Services (UK) in 2017, the addition of Crispin Rhodes in 2020 and Cherington HR earlier this year.

Greg added: “Whilst HR Solutions continues to grow organically, we are excited by the opportunity of acquiring similar business to be able to offer a wider range of services to businesses.”

As a result of joining HR Solutions, Essential Safety’s clients will benefit from a wider service offering and access to additional experienced staff with extensive skills.

Dean Howells, Managing Director at Essential Safety, added: “We are delighted to be joining the HR Solutions team, who we have trusted for HR advice and support for the last 10 years.

Our clients will now have access to a broader range of services and support from a wider team of consultants and advisors.

“Helping our clients succeed safely has always been at the heart of everything we do at Essential Safety, and that will not change. This new alliance will add further investment and impetus into our business, and our consultants and advisors will benefit from increased support as they continue to deliver the high levels of service our clients expect.”

With a head office in Kettering, Northamptonshire, HR Solutions operates in a variety of industries and has a client list that ranges from small care agencies to multi-national