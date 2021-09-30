Kettering hairdressers offering free trims for those with job interviews

Luisa from Sorelle Salon.

A Kettering hairdressers is introducing a free 'trim and tidy' for those with upcoming job interviews as furlough ends today (Thursday).

Family-run Sorelle Salon, which recently opened at The Yards in Market Street, wants to give back to the community who have welcomed their new business into the area.

The salon is run by co-owners Antonia Gallucci and her sister Luisa, who are bringing in the free service for the unemployed in preparation for job interviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative see people given a free basic ladies or men’s dry cut and tidy in preparation for a job interview to help prospective candidates look, and most importantly, feel their best in front of interviewers.

Antonia said: “Part of the process of preparing for your interview is feeling confident with your outfit and how you’ll come across to your prospective employers.

"Whilst appearances aren’t everything, we want our clients and community to feel like they can be confident and feel like a million dollars for their interviews.

"It’s easy to put pampering on hold when things get tight and so we want people to feel put together and refreshed ready for their interviews."

The salon is asking that those with an interview to contact them via their Facebook page or call them on 01536 660466 to book in during the sessions which will be held on Wednesdays between 9am and 11am.

They are asking for proof of interview in the form of an email or letter to secure your cut.

Antonia added: “With furlough ending on September 30, there may be fears of job security and many looking for a new role.