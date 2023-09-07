Kettering furniture store set to close this year - but new tenant already lined up for unit

News you can trust since 1897
Plans for a change of use of the unit have been submitted to the council
By Sam Wildman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
A furniture firm will close its Kettering showroom – but a new tenant has already been lined up for the unit.

Oak Furnitureland’s Carina Road store is due to shut its doors six years after it first opened at the Kettering Retail Park.

Three jobs are impacted by the closure with the hardwood furniture firm having until December 4 to vacate the site having been served notice.

A spokesperson for Oak Furnitureland said: “We can confirm that our Kettering showroom will close in December, following the landlord of the site serving us notice.

"Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this news means for them and wherever possible try to offer them alternative roles with Oak Furnitureland.”

Plans for a change of use of the unit have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council by BBC Pension Trust Limited, which owns the retail park.

They say it is due to be re-let as a pet care and treatment facility that also sells pets and pet food, but have not named the firm that will be taking over the building.

A planning document said: "The application has been submitted to facilitate the re-letting of the premises to a new occupier that sells pets and pet-related goods including pet food and whose operation includes an integral pet care and treatment facility.

"The approval of the application will secure the long-term active use of the premises.”

A decision on the plan could be made by council officers next month.

