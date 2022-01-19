Kettering firm bought in deal to create one of region's biggest marketing agencies

lan Perkins of SilverDisc (left) with Matthew Rigby White of Qoob Group and Square Media (right).

A Kettering marketing firm which is nearing its 30th anniversary has been snapped up in a deal which will effectively create one of the region's biggest agencies.

Digital marketing company SilverDisc, which was founded in 1993, has been bought out by the Qoob Group.

They join Square Media, a Corby-based agency, and Geexe, an ecommerce software and app developer, in the Qoob stable.

The deal will see SilverDisc, Square Media and Geexe join forces on various projects and enable the companies to expand their services, while maintaining their separate brands.

Matthew Rigby White, managing director of Square Media and Qoob Limited, said: “We are so excited to welcome SilverDisc to the Qoob group of companies.

"Bringing the teams together will effectively make us one of the largest marketing agencies in the Midlands, with a combined team of 30 people, and will enable us to offer our clients the full marketing mix - from the more creative elements like graphic design and website development right through to the more technical aspects of marketing like SEO, Pay Per Click advertising and digital marketing systems.”

He added: “SilverDisc joining Square Media and Geexe in Qoob marks the start of a new chapter and journey for all of us just as we move into 2022, which is hugely exciting.

“The three companies all complement each other so well and it will be our respective clients who benefit the most from them all coming together in this way.”

SilverDisc, who are based just off Kettering Parkway, started life in 1993 by developing marketing applications on compact disc. The firm quickly moved online and ran its first web server in 1994. The company began SEO (search engine optimisation) services in 1995 and PPC (Pay Per Click) marketing in 2001. As the web has evolved, SilverDisc evolved and now creates bespoke digital marketing systems tailored to its clients’ individual needs.