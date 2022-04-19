Kettering estate agents bought out

Bobby Singh Braich and Simon Musto

A long-standing Kettering estate agents has been bought out by another local firm.

Simon Musto Sales and Lettings, which has an office in Sheep Street, has been acquired by Belvoir as part of their expansion plans.

Both members of staff at Simon Musto will stay in position and Simon himself will remain at the firm, mainly working as a remote agent.

Belvoir estate agency has offices in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

The firm’s managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “We are delighted to announce this acquisition as it gives Belvoir a greater presence in Kettering.

"Combining our services will benefit our customers, bringing a modern approach to a traditional, well-respected business.

“Simon is a consummate professional and we are so pleased that he will continue to also be a much-valued colleague, as he brings a wealth of experience to our team.

“I am very excited for our future working together to provide the best possible service to our clients.”

Simon Musto Sales and Lettings has been established for 80 years, with Simon running it for 40 years.

Simon said: "I’ve known of Bobby for a number of years and the Belvoir brand is a trusted and long-standing brand so I know the business is in good hands.

“While I’m very sad to see the business sold, I’m very happy that it has gone to Belvoir.