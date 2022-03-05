Kettering estate agent builds on huge Instagram following to start his own house-selling business

Ricky-Lee Brennan, who's started his own online estate agency Brennan Bespoke

An estate agent who's built up a big following on social media has started his own unique business to help people sell their homes around North Northamptonshire.

Ricky-Lee Brennan has spent the past eight years working in traditional estate agents around Kettering and Corby. But after developing his own unique marketing style and building up a big Instagram following, he decided to try something a bit different.

His new firm, Brennan Bespoke, is a hybrid agency that is starting off online. In just three weeks he's already taken five instructions, partly thanks to nearly 10,000 followers he's gained on his personal Instagram page.

Ricky grew up in Kettering and spent time in Australia and Ibiza before returning to his home county to become an estate agent with William H Brown. He spent two years there, working his way up, before moving to Chris George Estate Agent where he spent five years.

He said: "I just thought, if I'm going to do it, then now's the best time.

"It's a bit scary but also exciting.

"I've always had a passion for digital marketing and have really embraced Insta. It's such a great tool for selling houses.

"I had my best ever year last year selling property despite the fact the high street branches just couldn't open for a lot of the time.

"We'll have a hybrid model with a combination of traditional values and with a massive online presence."

Ricky eventually hopes to build up the business to open an office-based hub.

He said: "The response we've had already has been phenomenal.

"I've had five instructions since I left my previous job three weeks ago and people have been so supportive.

"Although Rightmove is still the place people go you can really offer lots of extra content on social media like videos and music.

"People have to actually visit Rightmove whereas with social media you can just arrive in someone's feed and the house can persuade them they need to move.

"You've got three seconds to get them on board."

Ricky will initially be focusing on Kettering and Corby and the surrounding market towns and villages although he says he's happy to speak to people from all across Northamptonshire.

"Prices are still going up here," he said.

"We thought the pandemic would make a difference but it really hasn't. It's gone up another ten to 15 per cent in the past two years.

"We're so well-located and it's a great place to live."