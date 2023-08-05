A Kettering DJ who helped bring stars like Stormzy to the town says he’s heartbroken after the sudden closure of three popular nightspots.

Rhys Alford, known as DJ Intense, spoke after this week’s shock announcement that nightclubs Abacus and The Loft, as well as Cheers Bar, would close with immediate effect.

As well as hosting Stormzy, The Loft also put on performances from Big Narstie and rapper J Hus in recent years.

Rhys Alford

And Rhys said he was proud to have brought some of the UK’s biggest artist’s to Kettering.

He said: “[I’m] absolutely heartbroken. [I’ve] been through everything with the boys here since I was 18.

"[I’m] proud to say we brought some of the biggest artists in the UK to our little town and held up Kettering’s nightlife for as long as we did.

"It’s been fun while it lasted.”

Those who ran the popular Dalkeith Place venues thanked revellers for their support over the past 20 years in a social media post.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce to you the permanent closure of The Loft nightclub, Abacus and Cheers Bar.

"We have tried our very best to continue trading during such trying times but unfortunately have made the decision to close our doors as of today.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers, event organisers, musicians, staff and DJs over the past 20 years."