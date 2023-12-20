Kettering discount store closing down - with gym set to take its place

Closing down signs have gone up at the shop’s entrance

A discounter store is shutting its doors at a Kettering retail park – with a gym set to take its place.

Closing down signs have gone up at the entrance of Bargain Buys at the Northfield Retail Park, in Northfield Avenue, which opened in 2018.

Its closing date has not been made public and signs say the shop, a subsidiary of Poundstretcher, is currently offering 20 per cent off everything in store.

But the unit won’t be empty for very long – with Pure Gym opening there in ‘early 2024’.

Plans have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council for the installation of new doors and a replacement air conditioning plant as part of the move.

A planning letter said: "These works are minor in nature and will have no significant impacts on the appearance of the commercial unit which is of a simple and functional design.”