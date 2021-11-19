Kettering curry house hopes to make it a hat-trick at top awards

The Raj, Kettering.

A popular Kettering curry house is hoping to be top of the poppadoms for the third year running at a top awards ceremony on Sunday (November 21).

The Raj in Rockingham Road was crowned the best in the region in 2019 and 2020 at the Asian Curry Awards after being praised by judges for its exceptional Bangladeshi food.

And the restaurant could make it a hat-trick this weekend after being shortlisted for Asian Restaurant of the Year in the East of England in the awards' 2021 edition.

Owner Goyas Miah, 51, will find out if they've won at a glitzy gala dinner held in London's Mayfair.

He said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted again. It's a great achievement and it's always nice to represent Northamptonshire on the big stage."

The restaurant was opened by Mr Miah in 1991 when he was just 21 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in August.

He puts their success down to offering something different to a usual curry house - with a piano lounge and shisha also at the restaurant.

Mr Miah said: "We are not just a restaurant. We have different areas, put on parties and do a lot of corporate events.

"It's not just a meal here, it's a whole evening."

The restaurant has an extensive menu and serves up all the classics you'd expect to find, such as onion bhajis and chicken tikka, as well as seafood specials including spiced red snapper.

Mr Miah added that they are proud to be a part of Kettering and thanked everyone who has visited for a meal.