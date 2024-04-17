Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Kettering creative arts coaching company has announced a rebrand and expansion into the business-to-business (B2B) sector.

Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts’ (BHVA’s) Academies has now become Amplify, as it is designed to be a springboard to amplify creative talents from beginners to professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts4All remains the same, but with a clear focus on learning for schools and individuals, and health. A new division, Academy, will offer training programmes aimed at individuals wanting to take the next step in their career or get into employment, creative entrepreneurs who are wanting to start or grow their business, and organisations who want to develop their workforce.

Directors Beccy Hurrell and Lindsey Atkins

Beccy Hurrell, founder of BHVA, said: "Stepping into the B2B domain is a natural step for us. Our core vision of empowering voices remains but expands to beyond teaching the traditional arts.

"We’re putting all our creative skills, knowledge and expertise into designing programmes that will benefit workforces, individuals and entrepreneurs.

"Our innovative and person-centred approach means that everyone will feel a part of something, whether it be a team member, a community of like-minded people, or a business coach who ‘gets’ those who are creatives trying to start up and grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHVA director Lindsey Atkins said: “To see the positive impact creative approaches have had on empowering people of all ages to find their voice and develop confidence is incredible and a real privilege in what we do every day.

"To now be launching our products into the B2B world to support people along their adult journey is an exciting position to be in.

"Creativity is a skill we all have and when unlocked for personal and professional growth the glass ceiling is lifted for everyone.”

With a person-centred approach, BHVA offers creative arts tuition, health and wellbeing programmes, student engagement mentoring and business coaching and workforce development.