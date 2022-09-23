Kettering clothing store just moving units after 'closing down' signs removed
They’re moving into a vacant unit
By Sam Wildman
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:58 pm
A Kettering clothing store is not shutting despite signs appearing suggesting it was.
Women’s fashion retailer Select had signs in its windows saying the Newlands Shopping Centre store was closing down.
But they’ve since been removed as the store is moving into the empty former Dorothy Perkins unit just a few yards away.
New signs put up in the window have branded the move as ‘amazing news’.
The signs read: "We look forward to seeing you all soon in our new shop.”