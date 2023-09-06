Watch more videos on Shots!

Sam Sayer, founder of brand, web and digital marketing specialists DeType, is celebrating after being announced as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards - Businessman of the Year.

Sam, whose company name was inspired by his engineer grandfather – the chief designer of Jaguar’s C-Type, D-Type and E-Type sports racing cars - was recognised by judges for his strong vision and leadership skills, the difference he makes to clients, and his inspiring efforts to give back and support others in the county through his role as Chairman of Northants Community Aid.

Sam said: “I am over the moon to have made it through to the finals in such a reputable local awards programme, and to have beaten off tough competition to get this far. It is just incredible.

“The last few years have been about scaling and growth - not just for my business but for the charitable work and pro-bono giving I am so passionate about.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with the local business community and fellow finalists at the ceremony. I wish everyone luck.”

Paul Bone, Northants Community Aid Trustee added: “Sam has already made a significant difference by creating a new website, writing our vision, setting targets and implementing new procedures and systems. Sam’s energy and drive has motivated the members and the new website has made it easier for us to promote events, provide key information and enable supporters to get involved.

“Sam is incredibly supportive to me and the other trustees and will always put others before himself. He works so hard for the charity and the people of Northampton really benefit from that.”

The winners of the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be announced at a ceremony at County Cricket Ground on 9th November 2023.