Kettering beauty entrepreneur thrilled as she celebrates opening High Street clinic

A Kettering beauty entrepreneur who started her business from a back room says she’s thrilled after opening an aesthetics clinic in the town’s High Street.

Emily-Louise Varnfield’s LumiSKN is expanding with a second franchise at the former Burton store, which has been empty since 2019, having already opened in Market Harborough.

And the former Southfield School pupil, who has scooped international awards, is delighted to be bringing cutting-edge aesthetic technology to the heart of the town.

Emily-Louise Varnfield has brought LumiSKN to the High Street

She said: "We are thrilled to unveil LumiSKN Kettering as our latest franchise venture.

"Our aim is to enhance the beauty market in Kettering and provide top-tier clinical treatments that deliver visible results and boost self-confidence."

Born and raised in Barton Seagrave, Emily-Louise also studied at Tresham College and initially worked in the care sector before kick-starting her venture after being made redundant in 2014.

She used her knowledge and training to start her own business from her spare bedroom before taking her salon into a Market Place unit, which was called Emily Louise Beauty & Aesthetics.

Inside the new Kettering clinic

She also now sells and markets her own medical-grade skincare product range and aesthetics machines under her brand LumiSKN.

And the entrepreneur is moving her salon to the High Street unit and rebranding it as LumiSKN Kettering, bringing her business ventures together with advanced treatments.

They include the LumiHYDRO hydro facial device, LumiSCULPT fat freezing and body sculpting device, and the revolutionary LumiLASE PRO triple wave length laser hair removal system.

The grand opening celebration is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, and promises to be a community event with the mayor of Kettering cutting the ribbon.

Founder and director Emily-Louise said: "We are thrilled to contribute to job creation in our community.

"As our business grows, we are continuously looking to expand our team with passionate individuals who share our dedication to delivering exceptional beauty services and experiences."

Jessica Morris, marketing and sales manager at LumiSKN, added: "Opening another franchise has been incredible to watch from a marketing standpoint.