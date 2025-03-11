Kettering-based Warmies® celebrates 30th birthday

Warmies®, the original creators of heatable soft toys and wellness products, is turning 30 in 2025!

What started in London in 1995 as a revolutionary idea by Philip Gannon under the Intelex Group has become a global phenomenon. From the first-ever microwaveable heat pack to a well-loved brand found in over 60,000 retail stores worldwide, Warmies has brought warmth and comfort to millions, selling well over 50 million products to date

A Legacy of Innovation

Warmies' journey began with the launch of Hot-Pak, Europe’s first microwaveable heat pack. In 1996, the company revolutionised the market again with Beddy Bear, the world’s first heatable soft toy, offering a safe and soothing alternative to traditional hot water bottles. Over the years, Warmies evolved to include an extensive range of plush toys, slippers, and wellness accessories designed to provide warmth, relaxation, and comfort.

Milestones in Warmies’ 30-Year Journey

· 1995: Founded in London, launching the first microwaveable heat pack.

· 1996: Introduced Beddy Bear, the world’s first heatable soft toy.

· 2012: Expanded into the USA, achieving rapid success.

· 2014: Full rebrand uniting all products under the Warmies name.

· 2024: Moved into a new global headquarters in Northampton.

A Global Brand with Enduring Popularity

Warmies are loved worldwide. The brand's comforting plush toys and wellness products can be found in all major markets. Warmies have won numerous awards including being named as the number one plush toy in America.

Looking Ahead

As Warmies marks 30 years of success, the brand continues to innovate, expanding its diverse range of over 240 products while staying true to its commitment to comfort, wellness, and sustainability. 2025 promises to be a milestone year, with the launch of new collectible ranges; including minis, bag charms, and keychains, alongside an exciting lineup of leading licenses set to be unveiled.

Philip Gannon, founder of Warmies, shared his thoughts on this milestone: "It has been an incredible journey over the past 30 years, from pioneering the first microwaveable heat pack to becoming a global brand. Warmies has always been about bringing comfort and warmth to people of all ages, and as we move forward, we remain committed to innovation and quality.”

For more information visit Warmies.co.uk