Kettering accountants triumph in European Finance Awards

Kettering accounting firm has been honoured at a prestigious awards event for their ‘positive impact on the wider community and local economy’.

AFP Services have won the SME (Small and medium-sized enterprise) of the year award for 2022 at the CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) European Finance Awards.

It is a double celebration for the staff as AFP Services marks 20 years in business in August this year.

Managing Director, Catherine Casey, said: “It’s not bad for an independent local company from Kettering. We are all thrilled to have won this award which is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team. We cater for clients from so many walks of life and it is great to see that our ‘one stop shop’ is properly valued by all these clients and our peers.

"We celebrate our 20th anniversary in August and are delighted to have achieved this in such a landmark year for AFP.”

Based in Timsons Business Centre in Bath Road, the company has been supporting small and medium sized enterprises, providing outsourced accounting, outsourced operations, and outsourced business services to clients across the UK, helping them to grow faster and to run their businesses more efficiently.

The CIMA SME Award is given to the business that can ‘demonstrate outstanding initiative, boldness, and imagination, as well as sound management accounting practices, which have resulted in sustainable growth and commercial success’.

