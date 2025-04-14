Keepmoat - Ben Roberts

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, South Midlands, has appointed Ben Roberts as its new Head of Construction and Tonia Tyler as Director of Sales in a move to strengthen the regional office based in Northampton.

In his role as Head of Construction, Ben will provide strategic leadership support across the team and drive forward the ambitious five-year business plan.

Ben will work closely with the technical and subcontracting teams across the South Midlands, which includes Milton Keynes, Northampton, Northstowe and Peterborough, to ensure seamless operational performance and financial delivery.

Ben’s role will also see him ensuring health and safety, compliance and efficiency on site, he joins the housebuilder with more than 20 years of experience, having previously worked at Balfour Beatty and Kier Group.

Keepmoat - Tonia Tyler

Ben started out as a bricklaying apprentice and worked his way up the ranks after being exposed to the variety of roles available within the sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Ben said: “I am thrilled to join the Keepmoat team and I’m excited to begin leading the fantastic department across planning and building, continuing the five-star customer satisfaction rate.

“After starting as a construction apprentice 21 years ago, I’ve never looked back. I was particularly drawn to Keepmoat’s people-centric culture and I’m keen to push the team forward to continue to deliver high-quality homes.”

Ben is also joined by Tonia Tyler, who has been appointed Director of Sales at Keepmoat South Midlands. Tonia joins following 16 years at Redrow Homes and her role will oversee sales strategy development.

Commenting on her appointment, Tonia added: “I am pleased to be joining the team to manage the sales function to ensure targets are met, whilst staying efficient and attaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction. I am looking forward to building and strengthening my team, as well as Keepmoat’s South Midlands business pipeline.”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

Regional Managing Director, Michael O'Farrell at Keepmoat South Midlands, added: "I am thrilled to welcome Ben and Tonia to the team. I look forward to seeing how their appointments will further strengthen our region and I am excited to collaborate to build a strong talent and housing pipeline that supports the growth of our business."