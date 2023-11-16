Joules offering in-store embroidery event at Rushden Lakes in time for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joules is offering an in-store embroidery event at its Rushden Lakes store on Saturday, December 9 from 10am until 4pm.

Customers will have the chance to embroider initials, for free, onto selected items in-store across womenswear, menswear and childrenswear.

This service will be available on items including Joules’ red check Christmas pyjamas for the whole family as well as various hats, scarves and nightwear.

The embroidery is quick, simple and free to do.

A spokesman for Joules said: “This is an amazing opportunity to add a special touch to your Joules purchases, perfect for making a gift extra special this Christmas or for a little treat to yourself.

"The offer will be available for one day only, across a range of nightwear and accessories.”