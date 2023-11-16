News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Joules offering in-store embroidery event at Rushden Lakes in time for Christmas

The exclusive event is taking place on December 9
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joules is offering an in-store embroidery event at its Rushden Lakes store on Saturday, December 9 from 10am until 4pm.

Customers will have the chance to embroider initials, for free, onto selected items in-store across womenswear, menswear and childrenswear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This service will be available on items including Joules’ red check Christmas pyjamas for the whole family as well as various hats, scarves and nightwear.

Joules is offering an in-store embroidery event at its Rushden Lakes branch on December 9Joules is offering an in-store embroidery event at its Rushden Lakes branch on December 9
Joules is offering an in-store embroidery event at its Rushden Lakes branch on December 9
Most Popular

The embroidery is quick, simple and free to do.

A spokesman for Joules said: “This is an amazing opportunity to add a special touch to your Joules purchases, perfect for making a gift extra special this Christmas or for a little treat to yourself.

"The offer will be available for one day only, across a range of nightwear and accessories.”

All you have to do is choose your item in store highlighted with ‘embroider me,’ take the item to the till to pay, and then choose your font, initials and thread colour.

Related topics:JoulesRushden Lakes