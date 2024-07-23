Jollyes Pet Stores to give away almost a quarter of a million poo bags this Friday
There's nothing worse than finding your day spoilt by owners not taking responsibility their dog's poo.
So Jollyes, the fast-growing UK pet retailer with stores here in Northampton & Kettering is doing something about this on Friday, 26 July.
All its stores right across the UK will be taking part in a nationwide initiative to give away over 230,000 ‘power poop’ bags for free to customers shopping with them on this day.
That should be enough free bags for the first 140 customers at each and every store.
The Rufus & Rosie Power Poopbags given away include a red battery-style reminder that lets pet owners know when the roll is about to run out too – Jollyes hopes it’s a giveaway that helps encourage responsible dog ownership.
