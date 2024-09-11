Jobcentre work coaches working hard to support jobseekers

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Northamptonshire.

A particular success is the 18 to 24 age group, where the register of this cohort of customers has fallen in Kettering by 5%

Corby Jobcentre has also been successful in reducing the register of customers of all ages by 4%

Julie Pritchard - DWP Partnership Manager for Leicestershire and Northamptonshire said:

” Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local jobcentre. Developing a relationship with their work coaches can prove extremely beneficial to set them on the right path, taking into account their personal circumstances. Underpinning this our specialist employer partnership teams are working with businesses to identify, help fill their vacancies and put them in contact with suitable candidates.

We moved just over 2000 customers into work during August. We had 99 employers in our offices. with incredible feedback from our employers

“Locally activity includes support for jobseekers with health issues by working with Employment and Disability Service (EADS) to help them to find employment

examples of these are:

• A lady with health issue and was struggling to get the necessary tools to help her find work, has reviewed and updated her CV with the help of EADs this week.

• EADS have engaged with local employers within the care sector to organise a placement for a customer.

• A customer started work as a PSV Engineer

We are also holding regular jobs fairs, throughout our sites in Northamptonshire, Northampton’s next Recruitment Event is planned for 18th September and will be held at Northampton Jobcentre. they are currently identifying and inviting employers from various sectors.

Kettering

Employment Advisers (EA’s) in Kettering are currently working with 3 employers to fill their multiple vacancies.

OCS for Industrial Cleaners at Weetabix in Kettering. We have just completed a Sector Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) and employed 8 customers. They have more vacancies to fill plus at other sites across the Kettering area. We have arranged a meeting w/c 26.08.24 to confirm another SWAP, interview days or CV sifts.

Navara Oats for various roles at their milling plant in Kettering. Employment Advisers and Tresham College attended a site visit to include a tour at their new milling site. Discussions took place to arrange a Sector Work base Academy Placement (for their level entry roles and dates agreed middle of September 23rd to 27th). The Employer advisers will sift CVs for the employer and arrange interviews.

Ball Corp in Kettering recruited for their third production line that manufactures aluminium cans. A SWAP was delivered, and 4 customers offered roles. 2 of these customers were long term unemployed so a SWAP gave them a opportunity that a normal recruitment process would not. Now we are working on filling their 16 warehouse/forklift roles. We have agreed for Ball to deliver group information sessions on the 30th August for customers that meet the minimum criteria, arranged for a Provider to assist with online applications. Customers who meet more of the minimum criteria will be offered job interviews

Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”