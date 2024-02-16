Jobcentre recruits 39 new work coaches in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In Northamptonshire we have recruited 39 New work coaches, who are currently in training, but will be joining our established work Coaches, who are working hard to help employers fill their vacancies and support people, whatever their situation.

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches across Northamptonshire.

A particular success is the 50 Plus age group, where 85 people in Northamptonshire have returned to work.

Julie Pritchard of the DWP Employer and Partnership for Leicester and Northamptonshire said:

“Across our jobcentres, work coaches are focussed on providing every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering employment. Increasing the labour force is a key activity to support businesses fill their vacancies, and to grow the economy.

“Locally we’ve been working with employers and are are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies, an example of this is when our DWP Employer advisers from

Kettering, Corby, and Wellingborough Jobcentres recently worked in collaboration with Morrisons Distribution Centre in Thrapston and held an "open house event" – They invited customers with multiple barriers to attend for example those with health, learning, older workers, no work experience and those that are long term unemployed.

There was a Presentation from Morrisons, and a tour of the fruit production area and then interviews for those that wanted to apply to work for Morrisons – 13 customers from Kettering Corby and Wellingborough Jobcentres were offered jobs on the day.

It’s has been really inspiring for work coaches to see how the help they give to individual jobseekers makes a positive difference to their life. For those on Universal Credit more financial support is available, as people can keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments.

“Meanwhile jobseekers can find their perfect match by searching our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, which has thousands of jobs on offer.”

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP, said:

“With unemployment at just 3.8% and payroll employment at a record high, we are helping many more people access work and all the benefits it brings be it financial, health or social.

“Our pioneering welfare reforms are going further, helping reduce the number of people who would otherwise be on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 370,000 and tearing down barriers to work for millions of disabled people through our Chance to Work Guarantee.