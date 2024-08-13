Job Centre: Helping people achieve financial security through work remains their key focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Northamptonshire. Particular successes are 50 Plus age group, in Corby where 5% of people have returned to work, and the 18 to 24 age group in Kettering, where 5% have started work.

Julie Pritchard DWP Partnership Manager for Northamptonshire said:” Providing individual tailored support to jobseekers is a spring board to financial independence, and a route to building a better life for themselves and their family. Turning this aim into a reality is the role of every locally based jobcentre work coach. Underpinning this our employer partnership teams who continue to work with businesses to fill their vacancies, which in turn contributes to growing the economy”.

“Locally activity includes support for jobseekers, with specialist work coaches, who are there to support customers whatever their personal circumstances are. This includes help with CV’s, ESOL training to support those customers whose first Language is not English.

We have a team of advisers that work with families that need extra support to progress into employment, they make a huge difference to lives of these families an example of this is when a father from Corby wrote a letter of thanks to his Supporting Families Employer Adviser (SFEA)

Hi Julie

I've been kindly forwarded your email by a Colette Johnson so that I can give feedback on the interaction I've had with her.

Colette is really kind, professional & from what I've experienced so far, she will go that extra mile to provide support.

Her telephone mannerism is perfect whilst talking to Colette she listens, never over talks or interrupts and keeps me calm during our conversations.

The few times I've contacted Colette, and she has helped me:

To find out what benefits I & my son are entitled to & to make sure we are receiving them.

To see if my son receives Disability element.

She encouraged me to contact service providers to see if I can get a discount on my bills. I did & I did get the discounts due to her correct advice & guidance.

Colette is someone that knows her job well & is the perfect example of those do their job with integrity. If I ever have any issues, I have emailed Colette and she always responds back promptly via email or phone. For a single full-time dad, with a son aged 6 who has additional needs who has only just started attending school for the first time since April 2024 in a non-mainstream setting and is on the autistic spectrum, with an EHCP in place, to have people like Colette providing the correct guidance & just listening & offering suggestions is priceless.

So just wanted to make you aware that Colette is providing an excellent service.

kindest regards

Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP, said:

"This is yet more evidence of the dire inheritance we face, with millions of people denied the support they need to get work and get on at work, harming their opportunities and holding back growth.

“This government will deliver the change the country is crying out for by making work pay, transforming skills, overhauling jobcentres and giving local areas the power they need to drive jobs and growth.”

Background:

