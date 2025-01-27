‘It’s more than just clothing’: Raunds entrepreneur celebrates first year in business after taking huge leap to launch dream brand The Epiphany Closet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vanessa Ridout launched her business The Epiphany Closet on her 47th birthday

A Raunds entrepreneur is celebrating one remarkable year in business as her own boss - after launching her wellbeing clothing and community brand.

The Epiphany Closet, started by Vanessa Ridout, was created to empower women to live their best lives through promoting healthy habits, a strong-knit community and inspirational slow fashion.

Vanessa, who is a solo parent to four children, took on the new venture after waking up one morning following what she described as “having an epiphany”.

Vanessa Ridout has spent one year building her business from the ground up.

On January 28 last year, also Vanessa's birthday, The Epiphany Closet launched online, making her dreams of becoming her own boss a reality.

Armed with nothing more than a laptop, a lightbulb idea, and a strong will to take on 14 hour days for an entire year, Vanessa says she’s now on the path to creating the perfect lifestyle she has visualised for herself and children.

‘If you want something badly enough, you have to work hard’

Vanessa, originally from Rushden, said: “It’s been a fantastic year, I’m really proud of myself and I think it is really important to share your wins.

“I don't believe in sitting still and waiting for things to come to you, you have to go out there and make it happen. If you want something badly enough then you have to work hard for it, which is what I’m doing.

“We could all sit and coast in our lives but I think it’s really important to come out of our comfort zones and try something new.”

Vanessa, who is an active menopause campaigner, hopes to help give back to others by creating a close-knit wellbeing community and a safe space to discuss their life struggles.

‘Take chances and put yourself out there’

She added: “Having a community and building a community is really rewarding.

“The incredible messages I get from people that say ‘every time I put on one of your hoodies I feel inspired’ and ‘your clothing has given me so much confidence’ is worth its weight in gold.

“My comment to anyone who is thinking about doing something different would be to take chances and put yourself out there, you only get one life.

“The worst thing that could happen is it doesn’t work and then you start again. That’s something I’m instilling into my children is to just have a go. Sometimes you have to fail a few times before you succeed.”

The Epiphany Closet prides itself on sustainable ‘slow fashion’ and sells a range of motivational ‘athleisure’ clothing from quality hoodies, motivational t-shirts and bespoke designs all lovingly pressed from Vanessa’s home.

This year, her plan is to only increase the tempo as she throws herself into launching new ideas.

Wellbeing Walks, taking place across the UK, and bi-monthly subscription boxes, packed with self-care treats, are forming part of her big 2025 plans.

Vanessa, who celebrates her one year milestone on January 28, is a big believer in affirmations and vision boards and says she won’t quit until she works towards her long term goal.

‘My future vision is sat right in front of me’

“My future vision is sat in front of me and it’s been there since day one and that’s also to own my own wellbeing cafe. I really believe in vision boards and I hope my wellbeing brand will become more than clothing but to assist people with confidence and living their best lives.

“The older version of me would advise my younger self to ignore the noise and always go with my first thoughts because often they’re always right.

“I’d say to anyone starting their own business and reaching for the stars to work on self doubt, just believe in yourself and you will achieve what you set out to do. "

To find out more about the wellbeing brand, and it's outlet store, see www.theepiphanycloset.com