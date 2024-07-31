IT consultancy launches free initiative to help educate local school children on internet safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent IT consultancy has launched a free initiative for local schools to help drive education and awareness amongst pupils when it comes to using the internet and social media apps.

Based in Wellingborough, 3RS IT Solutions has introduced their new 30 minute training sessions for school children in Years 6-11, with a key focus on the do’s and don’ts and best practice when using the internet, to help guide and inform children.

“Educating children on internet safety is crucial in helping to protect them from online threats such as cyber bullying and privacy breaches, which is why we’ve launched our free training sessions,” says Leila Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions.

“Understanding safe online practices empowers children to navigate the digital world responsibly, allowing them to foster a secure and positive online experience.

“We’re offering these free sessions to local schools to help drive internet awareness for their pupils – particularly when it comes to using social media apps such as Snapchat – and to help ensure that they can ask questions in a safe environment.

“Each session is tailor-made to the school’s individual requirements, and we welcome schools to get in touch to book in their free 30 minute session.”

Separate teacher training sessions are also available to help support teaching staff to stay safe in their day-to-day roles. In addition, the company is also on hand to support schools when it comes to providing hardware and systems support, alongside project work such as migration of servers.