IT consultancy launches free initiative to help educate local school children on internet safety
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based in Wellingborough, 3RS IT Solutions has introduced their new 30 minute training sessions for school children in Years 6-11, with a key focus on the do’s and don’ts and best practice when using the internet, to help guide and inform children.
“Educating children on internet safety is crucial in helping to protect them from online threats such as cyber bullying and privacy breaches, which is why we’ve launched our free training sessions,” says Leila Souch, director, 3RS IT Solutions.
“Understanding safe online practices empowers children to navigate the digital world responsibly, allowing them to foster a secure and positive online experience.
“We’re offering these free sessions to local schools to help drive internet awareness for their pupils – particularly when it comes to using social media apps such as Snapchat – and to help ensure that they can ask questions in a safe environment.
“Each session is tailor-made to the school’s individual requirements, and we welcome schools to get in touch to book in their free 30 minute session.”
Separate teacher training sessions are also available to help support teaching staff to stay safe in their day-to-day roles. In addition, the company is also on hand to support schools when it comes to providing hardware and systems support, alongside project work such as migration of servers.
If you are interested in booking a free, 30 minute, training session within a school environment, contact 3RS IT Solutions by calling 0331 630 2209.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.