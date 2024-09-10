IT consultancy continues ambitious growth plans with appointment of Technical Support Engineer

3RS IT Solutions, which offers IT support to businesses, has announced the appointment of Riley Harvey as Technical Support Engineer to support in its impressive growth plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having started out from offices in Wellingborough, the company – led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch – recently expanded by opening another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham, with Riley’s appointment increasing its team members to eight.

“We are really proud of the growth we have made this year and having Riley onboard has strengthened the team even further,” said Leila Souch, marketing director, 3RS IT Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 18 months since we formed 3RS IT Solutions, we have expanded into Nottingham and opened another office in Leicester, as well as continued to grow our employee numbers.

Riley Harvey has joined 3RS IT Solutions as Technical Support Engineer.

“We have also recently collaborated with like-minded local businesses, Say Something Video and Ballyhoo PR, to really help increase awareness of what we do and provide an opportunity for us to continue on our growth plan. I am hugely proud of everything we have achieved and can’t wait to see what comes next!”

In his role as Technical Support Engineer, Riley is the key contact for customers needing support to resolve any IT issues, with his expertise and willingness to learn helping to further build on the company’s success.

Of his appointment, Riley said: “Joining 3RS IT Solutions is one of the best decisions I have made. My previous employer was not willing to put me onto a Level 4 network engineering apprenticeship. However, here at 3RS there’s easy access to additional training which is great as I can complete this in my downtime.

“The added bonus of working here is that there’s a great working environment and a friendly team. I can’t wait to continue my learning and support our customers with their IT needs.”