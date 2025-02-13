IT consultancy celebrates 20th apprentice

A leading Northamptonshire IT consultancy is celebrating supporting its 20th apprentice as the country marks National Apprenticeship Week this week.

3RS IT Solutions, based in Wellingborough, is a big advocate of apprenticeships after managing director Steve Souch started his own career as an apprentice.

Steve believes there is great value in the “raw talent and eagerness to learn” that comes from the practical approach to joining a new industry.

He said: “I started my IT career in 2006 as an IT Practitioner Apprentice with Northampton College. Having left school with no qualifications, a local Wellingborough computer shop gave me a second chance. This opportunity enabled me to progress to a well-known local Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Northampton.

Charlie Still and Riley Harvey of 3RS IT Solutions

“Over the past nine years, I've had the privilege of mentoring numerous apprentices from diverse backgrounds. It's incredibly rewarding to witness these young individuals, often with limited initial knowledge, flourish and grow. Many of these apprentices have gone on to establish their own businesses or embark on successful careers within the IT industry.

“At 3RS IT Solutions, we uphold a strong commitment to apprenticeships, ensuring we always have at least one apprentice on our team. The beauty of working with apprentices lies in their raw talent and eagerness to learn. They are like sponges, readily absorbing knowledge and developing valuable skills.”

3RS technical support engineer Charlie Still has recently completed her Level 3 ICT Support Technician Apprenticeship with Baltic Apprenticeships.

She said: “I liked how in depth the apprenticeship was and how well my assessor, Alex Dougall, explained it all. He would happily answer any questions I had. The course has really helped me, and it has kickstarted my career in the IT industry.”

Charlie believes the practical approach to learning can be a great introduction to a new industry: “I will always recommend apprenticeships to people as it gives you a more hands-on approach and gives you a feel for the working world in the industry you want to go into. With college or university, you don’t get the same feeling for the industry.”

Fellow technical support engineer Riley Harvey started his Level 4 Network Engineering apprenticeship with 3RS last June.

He said: “The apprenticeship is in depth and covers more areas than just networking. This allows me to develop my skills in other areas of IT.

“An apprenticeship allows you get a qualification at a level of your choosing while getting paid a salary/wage rather than paying to attend University. It also allows you to come out of education with a qualification and experience which is useful as most industries prioritise experience over qualifications.”

Technical director Ethan Malvern, a former apprentice mentored by Steve, now plays a crucial role in training the next generation of apprentices at 3RS IT Solutions.

“This continuity ensures that all our apprentices receive consistent training and share a similar approach to their work, ultimately benefiting our customers,” said Steve.

He added: “I firmly believe that everyone deserves a second chance and the opportunity to reach their full potential. By investing in apprenticeships, we are not only nurturing young talent but also contributing to the growth of the local IT community.”

3RS IT Solutions works with local apprenticeship provider, Baltic Apprenticeships. In the last two years, the company has worked with five apprentices - Saaram, Charlie, Mitch, Riley, and Chloe.

Kaylee Young, strategic account relationship manager at Baltic Apprenticeships, has worked closely with the team at 3RS IT Solutions during this time.

She said: “We work closely with employers like 3RS to understand their hiring needs and explore the best training solutions – whether through apprenticeships or other upskilling opportunities.

“We screen candidates, match them based on skills, qualities and the 3RS values, and then put candidates forward for interviews. Riley is a great example of this – 3RS wasn’t actively hiring at the time, but we knew he’d be a great fit. They took the opportunity, and he’s been thriving ever since!

“Apprentices have played a key role in shaping 3RS into what it is today. A standout success story is Ethan – he started as an apprentice in Steve’s previous business, moved to 3RS, and has now progressed to director. That’s one of the best apprenticeship success stories we’ve seen at Baltic - it’s a true testament to both Ethan’s drive and dedication and 3RS’s commitment to investing in their team’s future. The unwavering support from Leila and Steve is what truly sets 3RS apart. They create an environment where apprentices thrive.”

For more information about 3RS IT Solutions, visit www.3rs-it.co.uk. To find out more about Baltic Apprenticeships, see https://www.balticapprenticeships.com/.