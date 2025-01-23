IT consultancy appoints new customer experience relationship manager to further support its growth plans
Led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, 3RS started out from offices in Wellingborough and expanded in 2024 by opening another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham.
“The growth we have made since we launched the business almost two years ago is fantastic and welcoming Chloe onboard has further strengthened the 3RS team,” said Leila Souch, marketing director, 3RS IT Solutions.
“She brings with her some fantastic customer experience and we’re excited to watch her role develop as she dives into all things 3RS!”
In her role as customer experience relationship manager, Chloe will work to strengthen customer relationships by working closely alongside them on project work, ensuring that all runs to planned timelines.
Chloe will also be the main contact between 3RS’ customers and its service desk, completing client service reviews, while also building valuable relationships with new potential customers.
She will also assist with the marketing of the business, helping to build brand awareness and strengthen the company’s visibility on social media platforms.
Of her appointment, Chloe said: “It’s only been a matter of weeks since I joined the 3RS team but it’s been great to get to know the team, who have been fantastic at making me feel welcome.
“It’s been really nice to start meeting some of our lovely clients too and I can’t wait to build on those relationships and help make a positive impact on their customer experience.”