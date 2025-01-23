IT consultancy appoints new customer experience relationship manager to further support its growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

3RS IT Solutions, which offers IT support to businesses, has announced the appointment of Chloe Brabbins as customer experience relationship manager to further support in its plans for growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, 3RS started out from offices in Wellingborough and expanded in 2024 by opening another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham.

“The growth we have made since we launched the business almost two years ago is fantastic and welcoming Chloe onboard has further strengthened the 3RS team,” said Leila Souch, marketing director, 3RS IT Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She brings with her some fantastic customer experience and we’re excited to watch her role develop as she dives into all things 3RS!”

Chloe Brabbins, 3RS IT Solutions’ new customer experience relationship manager (centre) is pictured with colleagues Ethan Malvern (left) and Steve Souch.

In her role as customer experience relationship manager, Chloe will work to strengthen customer relationships by working closely alongside them on project work, ensuring that all runs to planned timelines.

Chloe will also be the main contact between 3RS’ customers and its service desk, completing client service reviews, while also building valuable relationships with new potential customers.

She will also assist with the marketing of the business, helping to build brand awareness and strengthen the company’s visibility on social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of her appointment, Chloe said: “It’s only been a matter of weeks since I joined the 3RS team but it’s been great to get to know the team, who have been fantastic at making me feel welcome.

“It’s been really nice to start meeting some of our lovely clients too and I can’t wait to build on those relationships and help make a positive impact on their customer experience.”