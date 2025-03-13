IT company announces Charity of the Year partnership

An IT consultancy based in Irthlingborough has announced its Charity of the Year following an appeal at the end of last year.

Back in December, 3RS IT Solutions made a public appeal for children’s charities in the area to apply to be the company’s Charity of the Year for 2025/26.

With company directors Steve and Leila Souch being parents to three boys themselves, and having a daughter on the way, they wanted to work with a charity that supported children and made a real difference to young lives and future generations.

After going through the many applications, the team have chosen to support Children’s Air Ambulance as its Charity of the Year for the next 12 months.

The partnership will run from 1st March 2025 to the end of February 2026 and will see 3RS IT Solutions undertake various fundraising and volunteering activities to help support the charity. These will include completing a survival challenge in June, conquering the Three Peaks in August and running a Half Marathon in September, as well as offering free IT and marketing support, volunteering at events and donating £5 from every laptop sold during the course of the year. The company hopes to raise around £10,000 for the charity over the next 12 months.

Leila Souch, Marketing Director at 3RS IT Solutions, said: “3RS IT Solutions is proud to announce the Children's Air Ambulance as its official Charity of the Year for 2025/26. This partnership reflects 3RS IT Solutions' ongoing commitment to supporting vital community initiatives and making a meaningful impact on children's healthcare services.

“When we had our son Reuben, there were some complications that left him without oxygen for a considerable amount of time. He is now nonverbal and we do wonder if there is a connection to that trauma he experienced at birth.

“Hearing how quick and responsive the Children’s Air Ambulance is and how many babies, children and families they can help in an emergency situation each month, really hit home for us. Knowing that the charity doesn’t receive any government or NHS funding to carry out this work too made us want to do what we can to support them and – by extension – families in the local area.

“We are looking forward to getting started and raising vital funds over the coming months.”

Robert Oram, Community Fundraising Executive for Children's Air Ambulance (South), said: “We are delighted to have been selected as 3RS’s Charity of the Year. Their support genuinely means so much. The Children’s Air Ambulance is committed to saving lives, improving outcomes, and supporting families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives - all while being entirely funded by public donations and charitable support.

“Critically ill children require urgent specialist care, and time is often the difference between life and death. Flying by helicopter, we can get most babies and children to Great Ormond Street Hospital or other specialist centres in as little as 45 minutes, giving them the best chance of recovery. All of our equipment on board is specialist too – from incubators for neonatal babies to child-sized oxygen masks, splints and ear defenders. This equipment and speed comes at a price though, as each flight costs around £3,600. This is why support like this is invaluable.”

Steve Souch, Managing Director at 3RS It Solutions, added: “At 3RS IT Solutions, we believe in using our resources, influence and commitment to community welfare to make a real difference. Now, as proud supporters of the Children’s Air Ambulance, we can help to raise essential funds to keep the Children's Air Ambulance service operational, so it can continue its lifesaving work for critically ill babies and children across the region.”

To find out more about the Children’s Air Ambulance, go to https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/childrens-air-ambulance/. To support 3RS IT Solutions in its fundraising efforts, see the team’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/3rsitsolutions.