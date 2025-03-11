Introducing Serenova: A new era in women’s wellness

New women’s premium supplement brand, Serenova, launched on Saturday 8 March 2025 with a mission to redefine self-care, offering support for every chapter of a woman’s health journey. As part of an employee-owned business, Serenova is backed by over 40 years of heritage and proven scientific efficacy and results in the women's wellness sector.

Having launched on International Women’s Day, Serenova is setting a new standard in women’s health starting with a science-backed supplement range, Balance & Boost, which is designed to support perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

Serenova’s supplements are in one convenient daily serving and work seamlessly with a busy lifestyle while providing the essential support needed to find balance each day.

Serenova aims to support women from puberty, to pre and postnatal recovery, through to perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Serenova also has a strong and vigorous pipeline of new products, with further launches planned for later this year to continue supporting women’s health needs.

Serenova’s Balance & Boost range features Chocolate, Coffee and Vanilla flavours

Serenova is built on flexibility and choice. Customers can purchase online or be connected to a Wellness Coach, who offers added benefits such as exclusive discounts and wellness insights. No matter how they shop, every customer receives the same seamless experience.

A substantial market opportunity is available; the Global Wellness Institute projects that the global wellness economy will grow to $8.5 trillion by 2027.

"We’re launching Serenova at a pivotal time in women’s health," says Ashley Farmer, Chief Commercial Officer. "Women want solutions that fit their lives - something effective, easy to take, and backed by expertise. Our multi-channel approach allows us to offer not just premium supplements, but real, human support at every step of the journey.

“We are proud to be a member of The Menopause Society. Through this association Serenova demonstrates a commitment to staying at the forefront of research and best practices in supporting women’s health.

Serenova is available in a convenient daily sachet

“Over 13 million women in the UK are currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause, many of whom are actively seeking solutions. This is an interesting space to launch a new product.

“We are excited to see how the first Serenova women’s health supplement – Balance & Boost is received, and we have further brand extensions waiting to launch over the course of the next 12 months.”

Backed by 40 years of scientific expertise, Serenova combines in-depth research with the expertise of its in-house team of qualified nutritionists to create high-quality supplements tailored to women’s evolving health needs.

Unlike many brands that outsource production, Serenova manufactures its supplements in its own UK-based facilities, ensuring unmatched precision, quality, and purity in every serving.

With real feedback from over 100 women in a taster group, Serenova has been developed based on what women actually want and need.

Serenova has over 550 Wellness Coaches at launch and is still recruiting across the Great Britain. It provides training, marketing materials, tools and a supportive business community. Serenova’s direct-selling model provides Wellness Coaches with a compelling business opportunity and has flexible earning potential.