International Investors look to Northants Business Park dubbed the ‘campus for future innovation'

September 2024, the Department for Business & Trade bring an international delegation to Silverstone Park, Northamptonshire, to go ‘behind the scenes’ at businesses who are leading the way in advanced engineering and technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 40 business investors travelled from overseas to Northamptonshire last week at the invite of the Governments ‘Department for Business & Trade’ to visit ‘Silverstone Park’ – a business park which has been called a ‘campus for future innovation’.

The park, which is adjacent to the world famous F1 race-circuit and is home to over 90+ businesses in the fields of technology and advanced engineering, showcased the many businesses onsite who are leading the way in advanced engineering technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the businesses visited were DMC - one of the world's most advanced additive manufacturing facilities, and Lunaz - a company that specialises in upcycling and electrify beautifully designed classic cars – future proofing them for the next generation.

DMC, Silverstone Park - one of the world's most advanced additive manufacturers

Chris Kimber-Nickelson, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park said of the visit:“This visit highlights the incredible things that are happening within the businesses based here at Silverstone Park.

"Having an international audience keen to see the innovation that is happening right here in Northamptonshire, really puts us on the world's stage as an area for future innovation and business growth.

"We hope that the visit inspired the visitors and that it attracts other leading innovators to our expanding site, which would be great news for the wider region”.