International growth at the forefront of James & James Fulfilment rebrand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company formerly known as James and James Fulfilment has confirmed it has rebranded to J&J® Global Fulfilment to support its ambitious growth plans.

The rebrand follows a strong 12-month trading period with the business significantly outperforming the sector with year-on-year turnover growth that saw revenues increase by 20 per cent to £51m. The last year also saw the launch of a new fulfilment centre in Australia.

The rebrand was informed by an extensive brand, market, and customer audit to guide and energise the vision for the business. The new name and identity refresh is seen as a natural progression for the business to help support the next planned growth stage and ambitions, whilst clearly communicating J&J’s® unique proposition in supporting customers managing the risk, complexity and costs associated with growing an eCommerce brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central to this is proprietary tech platform ControlPort™, which enables businesses to have complete visibility and control of their entire supply chain, backed by data and insights to help make better decisions and increase efficiency and profitability. As the world’s first cloud-based fulfilment company, J&J® is perfectly placed to deliver the above capabilities, helping businesses see more, sell more, and grow more.

The brand launch event

As well as further fulfilment centre expansion, 2024 will see the launch of new services including Navigator™ and a range of new and enhanced multichannel services aimed at supporting eCommerce brands expanding into physical retail.

Commenting on the rebrand, Emma Dempsey, J&J® CEO, said; “We strive to provide our customers with total visibility. Our award-winning tech platform ControlPort™ provides customers with 24/7 real-time visibility of the here-and-now, whilst Navigator™ provides direct support to businesses looking to expand and trade internationally, providing a vision of their future and helping brands reach their true potential.”

Emma added; “As the industry experiences continuous change, J&J® recognises the need to evolve with it. This is an exciting period for the business, as leading on from a strong financial performance last year we are placing increased focus on international growth and the launch of new added value services.”