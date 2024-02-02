Insightful results of annual SME Business Survey to be revealed at Your Business Expo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The human resources specialists launched its fourth annual SME Business Survey at the end of last year and will reveal the full results in an insightful seminar at a Northamptonshire business exhibition next week.

Navigating 2024: Insights from the SME Business Survey will run from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Your Business Expo at Sywell Aerodrome on Wednesday 7th February.

The seminar, hosted by HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford and HR knowledge manager Victoria Templeton, will discuss the challenges on the horizon for SMEs this year, covering crucial topics such as increasing costs, marketing issues, employee retention, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Greg Guilford, CEO, HR Solutions

Visitors to the presentation can expect an analysis of the concerns raised in the barometer, as well as practical solutions to navigate and empower a business in the upcoming year.

This event will also be interactive, providing guests with the chance to engage in a live Q&A session with SME Business Survey partners, local digital marketing firm Qoob, and Pulse Group Media – publishers of Business Times and Business MK newspapers, as well as Jennie Jahina, partner and head of the employment team at Wilson Browne Solicitors.

This will allow visitors to gain useful insights into how other businesses plan to address upcoming challenges and receive practical advice that will help shape your business strategy for the year ahead.

“Our SME Business Survey gives us a real feel for how businesses are coping in the current economic climate and also a clear idea as to how we can support them to succeed,” said Greg.

“We are proud that through the survey results, we are able to provide a series of dedicated, relevant workshops, webinars and documents to help business owners to navigate all that is thrown at them, starting with this seminar which will give accessible advice as to how to tackle the challenges ahead in 2024.